President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday called on emerging leaders in the country to rid the nation of divisive tendencies and unite the people.

The president gave the charge in Bichi, Kano State, when Governor Abdullahi Ganduje presented the Staff of Office to Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero as the second Emir of Bichi.

In his address to the royal father and his people during the inaugural ceremony in Bichi, Buhari said the prevailing circumstances of the nation impose a demand on leaders to “display their qualities and work earnestly for continued peace and unity.”

In the address read on his behalf by his chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the president said, “Your turbanning at a providential time like this in the history of our country when the prevailing social and socioeconomic conditions have created an opportunity for emerging leaders to display their qualities and work earnestly for continued peace and unity.

‘‘Your father, my friend the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, was a symbol of unity, not only within his Kingdom but also within Northern Nigeria and the whole country.”

Going down the memory lane, President Buhari said when we remember Ado Bayero, we remember unity, we remember simplicity and good leadership, a leader who devoted his life to unify the nation.

“I remember with nostalgia, the passion and commitment he always exhibited in the pursuit of anything he believed in, a distinctive character that almost cost him his life prematurely on 19th January, 2013 because of his vociferous stand against the Boko Haram terrorists.”

President Buhari expressed confidence that the new Emir will exhibit similar qualities and “even much more, as he has begun to exhibit” within the few months of his reign.

Extending his “deep and wholehearted congratulations”, Buhari said he will continue to pray for the success of the Emir and looks forward to his contributions ‘‘to uplifting the people of his emirate and Nigerians in general.”

The leader of the presidential delegation, Prof Gambari, who is an uncle of the Emir, Nasiru Ado Bayero, from his mother’s side, reaffirmed his loyalty and affinity to the royal father.

Gambari described the recreation of Kano’s additional four emirates by the Ganduje administration as ‘‘wonderful, historic and innovative.”

Earlier, Governor Ganduje yesterday presented the Staff of Office to Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero as the second emir of Bichi.

Bichi is among the newly created emirates by the Ganduje administration.

Other newly created emirates are Rano, Gaya and Karaye, in addition to the existing Kano Emirate Council.

The emir on Friday married off his daughter to Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking after presenting the staff of office to the emir, Ganduje said the state government appreciated the contributions being rendered by the traditional institution in promoting peace and stability in the state.

Ganduje said the contributions made by traditional institutions made the administration create the additional emirates, with a view to extending development to the grassroots.

He urged the emir and other emirs in the state to continue to assist the government in providing security for lives and property.

The governor urged the emir to remain a father to all his subjects without discrimination.

In his acceptance speech, the new emir promised to be just and fair to all people in the emirate.

Ado-Bayero urged the people of the emirate to intensify efforts in enrolling their children in the basic education system.

He called on government and other development partners to continue to contribute their quota in addressing desertification.

“I am calling on people to plant trees, enroll their children in schools and report suspicious persons to the traditional institutions and relevant security agencies for prompt action,” he said.

The emir was presented with the traditional instruments of office.

Other members of the presidential delegation are the ministers of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, and Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Hussein Adamu as well as the senior special assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The event was also attended by state governors, traditional rulers and members of the National Assembly and state assemblies.