President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja urged actors in the political crisis in Mali to come together for the peace and unity of the country.

The president in a statement by his media, Femi Adesina, spoke when he received in audience former president Goodluck Jonathan who is the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator to the West African country.

“A situation where most parts of the country are in the hands of insurgents calls for a consensus and restoration of peace, not a further escalation of the crisis,” Buhari said.

Former president Jonathan had briefed the president on the current situation in Mali after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

He added that the meeting of the regional leaders was necessary to urgently find an acceptable solution to the current impasse in the West African nation.