President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to work for the progress of Nigeria, with a focus on leaving behind stronger democratic institutions and culture to drive development, says his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina.

Adesina spoke yesterday at the State House when he received an award from Progressive Councillors Forum (PCF), an association of past and present elected councillors, led by its chairman, Hon. Sunday Yusuf Achor.

In a statement issued by the media office of the State House, Adesina said the president remains focused on the goal of a greater Nigeria, delivering the gains of democracy to every citizen and working with organisations, particularly those directly involved with the grassroots to promote good governance and development.

“We will continue to support anything that will strengthen democracy. We will continue to be part of anything that will ensure progress for the work of the President,’’ he said.

Adesina assured the PCF that the administration will also welcome partnerships that will propagate the policies and actions of President Buhari’s government, especially in communities.

Presenting the award titled, “Warrior of Truth and Tangible Development’’ to Adesina, Achor said the decision to recognise his efforts in ensuring effective communication was collective, adding that the organization will continue to support the work of the administration.