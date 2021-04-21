ADVERTISEMENT

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari, to confirm the appointment of the acting chief judge of the FCT High Court, Hon Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, as substantive chief judge.

The request was contained in a letter read on the floor during plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

According to President Buhari, the request was made pursuant to Section 256 subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter reads in part: “I trust that the Senate will favourably confirm Hon. Justice Salisu Abdullahi as substantive chief judge of the high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in the usual expeditious manner.”