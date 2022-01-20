A former governor of Abia State and Senate chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said the quest for a president from the South East zone will be realized in 2023.

He described politicians who have declared interest to contest for the 2023 presidential election as unserious.

Speaking to journalists at the National Assembly complex on why he visited President Muhammadu Buhari last night, Kalu said he was trying to avoid the media but added that those who had declared for the presidency were not serious adding that it was not the right time because zoning had not been done.

On why he visited Buhari, Kalu said it was not the first time he visited the president.

“The presidency is a place where people go in the afternoon, I went in the night to avoid the media. I go there regularly. It’s a family affair and I went there to discuss national issues. Issue of security, issue of wellbeing of our country and issue of the electoral act. The discussion was very fruitful and it was held at night. Is that why you should come to ambush me?” Kalu asked.

On whether he informed the president of an interest to contest for the 2023 presidential election, Kalu said: “Did the party zone the 2023 presidency to the South? I told you before that when the party zones it officially to the South, I will contest. I told you the only two zones that have not tasted the presidency are the South East and the Northeast. Once they zone it to any of them, I have the capacity and the capability I will roll and I will rock like a hurricane.”

Kalu who said those who have declared interest to contest for the 2023 general elections are not serious, said: “Well, they are pushing but they are not serious

“A serious minded person will like to be fair to Nigeria, fair to the society and to be fair to the atmosphere, because the party is not owned by me or you the media. This party is owned by Nigerians and the APC members.

It is only APC that can decide that at the forthcoming convention where the Presidential ticket will be zoned to. If they zone it to the South East, I have everything it takes to make a good president,

“I will come back to the Senate if the party does not zone the ticket to the South East. I don’t believe in Igbo presidency. I believe in the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. An Igbo extraction president is overdue. I believe that we should produce the next president and it is going to happen. I don’t need to push, I have to push along with the other regions,” Kalu said.

Kalu, who said he is not consulting people on the 2023 presidency, added that it is not yet time.

“No, because it is not yet the time,” Kalu said when asked whether he was consulting stakeholders on his presidential bid.