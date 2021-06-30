The president, Rotary Club of Abuja, Constance Okeke has described the Rotary club style of leadership as the best in the world as she marked her last day in the office.

Okeke who made the commendation during her valedictory dinner meeting held at Stanzel Grand Resort, Gwarinpa, Abuja, yesterday, said you cannot have gap leadership in Rotary Club because at every point, you have a president, incoming and the past president.

“One thing I love about rotary Club is the style of leadership and for you president,you must have undergo tutelage and observed the roles and rules for a year and six months. Everybody that is taking the mantle leadership is already prepared”.

According to her, in Rotary, we have leadership structure and each club is expected to have a board of directors compromised of incoming president,past president and led by the president.

Speaking on the goals of the organisation, she said “As a president, you set the goals for the year because leaderehip structure is yearly. You share your goals with the board of directors and its inline with the Rotary structure, then you can go ahead and start working towards your targets of the year.

“Again, there is a need to start sourcing for the fund in order to carry out the projects. It is not the project of one man but a collective responsibility in making sure everything is aligned with Rotary clubs organisation as a whole.

“We Organised fund raising last year and we used that opportunity to share to our Rotarians, friends, family, colleagues and the impact it is going to have in our community and they were able to support us with their token donation and that has gone a long way to solve many problems in the community”.

She explained, in my club, all members decided to pay a token for a project in addition to the little we extract from our Tuesday dues (Sergeant-Arm) Imagine we are realize Ninety thausand naira this evening, assuming we are having this volume of money every week, we will definitely impact alot in people’s lives”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the challenges she encountered during her tenure as a president, she said “Leadership in any form comes with sacrifice, resilience, commitment and convincing yourself that you love, believe what you are doing. When you have these in place, even when the challenges come, it will make you to do more .

She urged the next president to keep the zeal, commitment because there are somethings we planned to do and we couldn’t do but I’m glad that he is already keyed into doing them.