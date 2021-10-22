A presidential aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dr Favour Ayodele has disagreed with those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria, saying that the breakup of the country is unhealthy and unnecessary.

He however charged the federal government to listen and negotiate with the separatist agitators by assuaging their grievances, adding that a good leader must always listen and negotiate with his subjects.

Ayodele stated this at the party’s national headquarters, Abuja while officially declaring his membership of the party and intention to contest for the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the ADC.

The presidential hopeful said, “ For those who are proposing a peaceful break-up of the country, let us be clear about one thing, no break up is healthy. Division always results in a reduction of value. After 60 years of commingling and cross transactions including inter-tribal marriages, business transactions and investments, how do you ensure equitable division or separation?

“Fellow Nigerians we are better together, we are stronger together. Our diversity is our strength not our weakness. What Nigeria needs right now is a party ideology that unites us and not divide us further at home and diaspora,” he said.