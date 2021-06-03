Since the Presidential Committee on Correctional Service Reform and Decongestion (PCCSRD), which is saddled with the responsibility of reforming correctional service centres across the country was inaugurated by the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice four years ago, it has visited over 32 correctional centres in 18 states to get first hand information and see the true state of correctional service centres in the country.

During the visit, inmates with minor offences who were unable to pay their fines were freed after the necessary fines were paid by the AGF and other non-governmental organisations that partnered with the committee.

Also, inmates who had very critical health challenges and had served a good number of their sentences were recommended for release after necessary documentations were made. Some were also recommended for state pardon by the committee.

After the visit to correctional centres, the committee has started the second phase of the juvenile decongestion programme.

This time, the committee, headed by the immediate past Chief Judge of the federal capital territory, Justice (Dr.) Ishaq Bello, visited Girls Remand home, Idi-Araba and the Boys Remand Home, Oregun, both in Lagos .

Justice Bello(Rtd), while addressing stakeholders during the visit, described the occasion as significant because it will afford the Nigeria Correctional SERVICE opportunity for good service delivery.

He said, “This occasion is of huge significance to me because I see it as an opportunity to yet again strengthen the capacity of the Nigerian Correctional Service towards good service delivery as it concerns juveniles in detention centres.

“One of the major objectives of the correctional reform and the ensuing advocacy campaign of the committee, is to reposition the Nigerian Correctional Centres as well as Borstal Institutions/Remand Homes, with the mandate to rehabilitate and reintegrate inmates, most especially juveniles back into the society.

“In an effort to achieve our objective, the committee after visiting over 32 correctional centres in 18 states, observed that there were only three federal borstal institutes in Nigeria; Ogun, Kwara and Kaduna states. We found that these institutes were grossly inadequate, and over-crowded which has resulted in the ugly practice of sending juveniles to adult correctional centres. This is leaving a bad taste in the society as such juveniles are exposed to hardened criminals which in-turn negatively influences their chances of reoffending if released.

“To address this, the federal ministry of justice in collaboration with the committee and the support of NGOs such as the Buniyadi Foundation has commenced the juvenile decongestion programme.’’

The decongestion programme is focused on rehabilitating and reintegrating qualified juveniles from the three federal borstal institutes back into the society.

The committee had also proposed a range of interventions to reduce reoffending in juveniles to Mr. President and these include, therapeutic measures to address the psychological causes of criminal behaviour, as well as provision of services to prepare juveniles for reintegration into the society after release.

According to the chairman, some of these services include enrollment in academic programmes and skills acquisition, in areas such as carpentry, plumbing, shoe and soap making amongst others.

During the visit to the remand homes in Idi-Araba and Oregun, Justice Bello said the purpose of the visit is for members of the committee to come here and see what facilities exist for juveniles.

“This will allow us make our own report and recommendations to Mr. President through the Office of the Hon. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to understand the urgent need to build more borstal homes in the country as there are only three (3); Ogun, Kwara and Kaduna; at the Federal level.

“This is to avoid and tackle the ongoing problem of remanding juveniles in correctional facilities established for adult offenders. .

“This practice results in disastrous consequences as these juveniles become hardened criminals as a result of being exposed to hardened convicts. The aim and expectation of remanding juveniles is to have them be more polished and reformed as they are released back to the society and reduce their risk of reoffending.

“We penciled down some states where we know such good juvenile facilities exist and Lagos is one of such states, which is why we are here today., to commence the juvenile decongestion programme and learn from the experiences of Lagos state, where a lot of good work has been done and is worthy of emulation. This will be encapsulated in our report to Mr. President.”

The Committee and some NGOs such as Buniyadi Foundation is willing to support the centre with after care kits for girls who have learnt a skill and are ready for release, they need to be equipped to properly be reintegrated into the society. the federal ministry of justice and the Buniyadi Foundation will take up the surgery bills of 2 boys at the Oregun centre.