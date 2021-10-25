As Nigeria deepens her relations with China, real estate mogul and presidential hopeful on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Moses Ayom, has projected a positive economic outlook for both countries if the bilateral, trade and strategic relations are sustained.

Ayom in his goodwill message to both countries in Abuja, as they mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, described the relationship between Nigeria and China as the standard for bilateral cooperation in the world.

He commended the statesmanship of both President Muhammadu Buhari and Xi Jinping, adding, “their selfless leadership and commitment to the transformation of their countries are qualities that must be emulated across the globe for the overall uplift of humanity.”

He lauded the positive disposition of China towards fast-tracking the growth of developing countries in the midst of the harsh socio-economic climate across the world.

Ayom who is an advocate of China-Nigeria relations, commended Buhari for taking full advantage of the vast business opportunities available in China to boost the nation’s economy.

He gave a personal testimony of the Nigerian leader’s facilitation of an agreement his company Granite and Marble Ltd signed with the biggest manufacturer of mining equipment in the world, SBM China Ltd., to develop Africa’s largest mining processing plant in Abuja.

“That agreement was signed in 2016 during president Buhari’s maiden trade mission to China where I was a proud member of the presidential delegation,” he said.

The businessman who is the owner and developer of Africa’s foremost Green Smart City, The Ketti District in Abuja, called on investors to explore the advantages provided by China to diversify the economy, stressing that the low cost of credit from China is an incentive that must not be missed.

“Nigeria has a lot to benefit in its industrialisation drive by sticking with China which is now the workshop of the world,” he added.

Mr Ayom who is a presidential aspirant in the 2023 elections on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) called on younger Nigerians to channel their creative energies towards uplifting the country rather than engaging in vices that tend to soil the good image of the country.

The Benue-born business magnate urged both countries to build on the gains so far achieved in the years ahead.