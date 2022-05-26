In the race for the presidential tickets of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are all sorts of aspirants—good, bad and the ugly—with each one of them making various claims. Each of the aspirants in either of the two parties is boastful about either rich political antecedents, public service experience, financial might, wide support base or even youthfulness.

Both the number and the calibre of the aspirants in each of the parties have shown that right from this stage the contest has already become hot enough. It just looks like none of them is ready for the kind of compromise that will allow for the hitch-free emergence of a consensus candidate.

It is the adoption of the free-for-all contest by the two parties as a strategy for the avoidance of the controversies that a zoning of the presidential slot to any particular section of the country might have generated that is the main reason for the appearance of several aspirants in each one of them. As it is now, there is a relative high appearance of the aspirants across not only the Northern and Southern parts but even the various geo-political zones of the country.

APC’s 25 and PDP’s 17 aspirants are definitely high numbers which are also an indication that the presidential contest is a serious business that has become the most critically engaging issue at the moment. Every single Nigerian is involved in one kind of debate or another on the nature and scope of the contest.

It is within those numbers that can be found some of the most prominent Nigerians still trying to either move up the ladder or stage a comeback to the corridors of power in even a bigger way. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s bid for the APC’s ticket and the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s desire to, once again, fly the PDP’s flag are perfect examples.

Additionally, the declaration of interest by some serving and retired ministers as well as current and former State Governors in both parties has fully pointed to the absolute importance of 2023, as an election year, to the political future of Nigeria. Each of these and some other aspirants are politicians whose positions in their respective parties are solid enough to serve as foundations of a lot of theories on the on-going contest for presidential tickets in either the APC or the PDP.

The various predictions about the possible outcomes of the forthcoming primaries are therefore products of an intensive study of the situation in which the contestants are operating as well as the arguments they are individually pushing to support their own respective cases and, of course, the analysis of the theories that have already been propounded. Either as observers or active participants in the on-going politicking, a lot of Nigerians have so far identified certain trends that are, by their own perceptions, most likely to crystallize into some basic realities.

In the APC, for example, it is the contest between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is the unrivalled leader of the party and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that is, perhaps, most interesting, even if not confusing. It appears unbelievable that the two of them have fully jettisoned the mentor-mentee relationship that prevailed between them for decades and are now each other’s political rivals.

It looks completely strange that the Vice President as the long-time mentee has, against thick opposition from particularly a lot of political quarters in the Southwest, turned blind to the life ambition of the mentor (Tinubu) and is, in fact, warming up to challenge him at the polls. Those political quarters, many of which are either Tinubu’s creations or parts of his sphere of influence have already foreseen the failure of Osinbajo. That is one clear prediction.

There are some other people who still do not believe that the two will run against each other, even further predicting that the Vice President is most likely to step down for Tinubu at the last minute. Even with the time factor that is obviously unfavourable to such a possibility, some kind of optimists have continued to argue that a certain compromise between the Vice President and Asiwaju will finally be worked out.

The participation of some current powerful members of the Federal Cabinet in the contest for APC’s presidential ticket is another issue that has generated one other kind of prediction which revolves around President Muhammadu Buhari whose preference is, in this case, most fundamental. As ministers, they are assumed to have either studied the disposition of the President towards the issue of his successor and might have consequently noticed that he is not likely to be averse to the emergence of one of them as the next country’s leader.

Although some of the ministers like Dr Chris Ngige of Labour and Mrs Paulen Tallen of Women Affairs who had earlier resolved to go for the ticket have now withdrawn, those who have already relinquished their positions for the purpose of the contest as required by law like Chief Rotimi Chibuike Ameachi, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and Professor Nwajiuba are aspirants whose ambitions are a basis on which another prediction is being built. The thinking that they are quite aware that the transition will be carried out in such a manner that will be favourable to anyone of them is very dominant.

The situation in PDP is no less interesting, considering the fact that the party’s aspirants are truly, in terms of political substance, equivalents to APC’s. The declaration by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki and some serving State Governors like Nyeson Wike of Rivers, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi as well as former ones like Ayo Fayose of Ekiti has made the contest a very heavy exercise.

Just like it is with the APC, the jostle for the PDP’s ticket is a subject of intensive debate and the varying conclusions that are being drawn therefrom continuously necessitate some predictions. Even with the fact that Atiku, as both former Vice President and presidential candidate and is therefore the biggest of all the other contenders, the seriousness with which Governors Wike, Tambuwal and Mohammed are executing their campaigns shows that they are not yet willing to yield ground to him.

This means that although he is seen to have possessed all it takes– financial muscle and the war chest–to pick the ticket and even win the general election, the uncompromising posture of the State Governors is a huge threat to that possibility. If therefore all of them finally go for primaries, the chances for Atiku may be noticeably decimated.

What is perhaps most encouraging is the fact that sectional, ethnic or even religious backgrounds may not be the only determining factors for the emergence of the candidate in either of the parties. If that happens, the main purpose for the adoption of open-for-all contest can be said to have been achieved.