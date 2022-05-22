As the People’s Democratic Party heads towards its presidential primary scheduled for May 28/29, no candidate appears to be pulling away from the pack in the race of their lives; as delegates in most states seem intent on voting along regional lines, with the exception of a few states.

While most of the delegates are solidly behind their state party leaders that are running for president in the respective states, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi competing for votes in the northeast, with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers encroaching on what should normally be Atiku’s home turf.

In the northwest, an opinion survey of the delegates conducted by LEADERSHIP Sunday suggest that it is Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto that is proving to be a challenge for the former vice president and could pull surprises by getting a chunk of votes in two key states outside of his own, Kano and Jigawa.

From conversations with some national delegates on how their states are likely to vote, only Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State seems to have a near perfect support from delegates in his zone.

Those from his state are un equivocal about their candidate of choice and plan to cast their votes enmasse for the former governor with hopes he will clinch the party’s presidential ticket.

A delegate from Anambra and member representing Aniocha 1 constituency in the state assembly, Hon. Ebele Ejiofor told LEADERSHIP Sunday that every delegate from the state will vote for Obi at the primary.

Responding to a question requesting him to name the preferred two presidential candidates delegates from Anambra will cast their votes for at the coming PDP Presidential primary, Hon. Ejiofor sated “His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi is the only candidate delegates from Anambra state will vote for; our second most preferred candidate is Mr. Peter Obi”

Checks in Abia State indicate that PDP delegates are most enthusiastic about the aspirations of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

A PDP national delegate, Nze Ray Emeaya said the nation deserves the best and the candidate on everyone’s in the state is Peter Obi.

He explained that the focus is on him because he has displayed sagacity, intellectual power and the blueprint to rescue the country from present economic woes; insecurity and disorientation facing the nation.

He advised Nigerians to rise above primordial sentiments and place competence above ethnic consideration and choose men with pedigree in the person of Peter Obi.

Northeast

In the northeast, LEADERSHIP Sunday’s findings suggest that the Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku has remained non-committal to any of the aspirants with the PDP in Gombe appears to be split among the various aspirants.

The chairman of party in Borno State, Alhaji Zanna Gaddama said its delegates will back the three candidates from the Northeast, Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Hayatudeen of Borno and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar to ensure that one of them emerges the flag bearer of the party at the presidential primary.

However, the open support declared for Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor by Muhammad Imam, the former gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Borno in the 2019 election and the leader of PDP in the state is enough to say that Wike will garner votes from some of the candidates loyal to Imam.

Imam who was Atiku’s top loyalist in the last general election suddenly and to the chagrin of all shifted his loyalty to Governor Wike. The rest of the delegates’ votes will likely be shared between Atiku, Mohammed Hayatudeen and any other candidate that might find favour in the PDP delegates’ hearts.

National delegates in Bauchi state insist they don’t consider any presidential candidate other than the state Governor Bala Mohammed.

In a brief phone conversation with our correspondent, Bauchi State publicity secretary of the PDP Yayanuwa Zainabari said he cannot talk about that because they have a candidate for the party’s presidential primaries later this month.

“You know we cannot talk about any other presidential aspirant apart from the peoples’ governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed,” a national delegate of the PDP in Bauchi told LEADERSHIP Sunday on the condition of anonymity.

He said delegates from Bauchi are with the governor of the state.

The two preferred candidates Gombe PDP delegates will likely vote in the upcoming national convention are the former senate president Bukola Saraki and outgoing governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike.

According to a chieftain of the PDP in Gombe state who does not want to be mentioned, Saraki is the favorite candidate of the delegates in the state.

He said the second candidate preferred by the stakeholders is Wike.

He explained that the duo had good rapport with the party stakeholders, noting that while they focus on the delegates, the former Vice President and 2019 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar deals with groups ‘who are not as influential as the stakeholders’.

The chieftain however said, the party has not yet sat down and officially decided who the state should vote for at the convention. But as it is now, he opined that Saraki may likely win the votes of the state delegates.

Delegates of the PDP in Taraba state are also yet to queue behind any particular presidential aspirant of the party.

Two delegates of the party who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday said it is difficult to identify and queue behind any PDP presidential candidate as at the time they are all yet to visit the state.

Two statutory delegates from Bali and Jalingo who spoke to our correspondent said PDP in the state always sits and decides as a family on how to go for national issues before going out for the exercise.

Both however refused to give their names, that they are not authorized to talk for the party.

The delegates said the PDP presidential aspirants have not completed their visits in the state and it is not possible to judge them in their absent.

South South

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Port Harcourt, a national delegate of the PDP in Rivers State, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, said Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar were the most talked-about presidential aspirants of the party.

Nwuke said: “Well, if you are limiting it to Rivers, the most talked about presidential aspirant is the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Atiku. But, Atiku less so and is not in comparison to what we have here.

“Delegates come within the environment and they are obviously aware of what is going on.

“If you are talking in terms of the country, it will still be Wike and Atiku. Those are the two front-runners at this time. Both of them have demonstrated capacity.”

The immediate past council chairman for Ikom LGA in Cross River, Mr. Ayiba Ojong stated that even though he is not a member of the PDP but, “I have friends who are in the PDP, I think they are always talking about Peter Obi and and Bukola Saraki as the best aspirants for the plumb job”

On why they always talk about Peter Obi, the immediate past Ikom LGA Council chairman said that from what he gathered among his friends whom they were in the PDP together before he defected alongside the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade to the APC, they claimed that Peter Obi and Saraki are both prudent people with capacity to rebuild Nigeria.

Delegates from Bayelsa State, on their part, may cast their votes for presidential aspirants who have indicated that will restructure Nigeria if elected.

Among those presidential aspirants who have indicated readiness to restructure the country, ensure equity and fairness to the oil-producing Niger Delta region, the state and the Ijaw nation in particular are the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and the Rivers State Governor, Nyosom Wike.

Gov. Diri, when he received the three aspirants noted that as an oil and gas producing state, which contributes huge revenue to the country’s economy, restructuring would ensure equity and fairness to the oil-producing Niger Delta region, the state and the Ijaw nation in particular.

The governor said the federal government, as presently constituted, does not encourage productivity and competitiveness. Rather, he said, it turns the federating units to beggars where states go cap in hand to Abuja on a monthly basis for revenue sharing.

Delegates from Delta State are likely to vote for Dr Bukola Saraki and Peter Obi.

They are both former governors of Kwara and Anambra states respectivly, who have approached the state delegates to seek for their support.

While Saraki has visited the state almost three times to meet with the delegates, Obi who is a neighbour to Delta State, has a way of speaking to the delegates frequently on the instance of Governor Okowa.

Northwest

The acting chairman of the party in Katsina State, Salisu Lawal Uli, disclosed that all the aspirants are qualified and have the potential capacity and capability to unseat the ruling APC in the 2023 presidential election, adding that whosoever emerges the flag bearer of the party they will be ready to support him to victory.

He said Katsina delegates are free to vote aspirants of their choice without imposing particular aspirants on them.

One of the delegates, Aliyu Umar, also reiterated that all the seven aspirants, who have so far visited the state, have what it takes to defeat APC and lead Nigeria well.

Picking the best two aspirants of his choice, he said former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and the Bauchi state Governor, Bala Muhammad are the favourites to him.

Kaduna State PDP delegates are likely to vote either the former vice President of Nigeria and candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar or the immediate past Senate President. Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki from feelers gathered.

Although some of the national delegates who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, in the event that the pendulum will swing to the south, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike will emerge in a landslide.

Again, some of the delegates said in confidence that they will not allow themselves to be cajoled but will vote for an aspirant that will be fair and just.

Southwest

A delegate of the PDP from Ilesa, Osun State, who spoke on condition of anonymity said most of the delegates in the axis will vote for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

He noted that a wife of Atiku, Titi Atiku is from the axis apart from long term relationship the former vice president has built with Ijesa people in the state.

Beside Atiku, other presidential aspirants have not made their presence known, while the agitation for southern presidency in PDP camp has no effect on choice of candidates in Osun.

Several presidential aspirants of the party have visited the Oyo State delegates for the national convention. They have not endorse any of them.

Though, the governor, Seyi Makinde’s body language has shown that he will support one of the aspirants from the south.

There is also the possibility that the delegates follow suit, more especially because they were hand-picked by the governor.

In picking the national delegates, the governor had dropped some prominent members of the party and replaced them. There is no doubt that some of the delegates would have to vote in line with the directive of the governor.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP Sunday, Hon. Taiwo Adekogbe, former chairman of the party in Ikorodu local government and a national delegate said, “The party in Lagos has not decided on who amongst the presidential aspirants to support, because not all the aspirants have visited us. We are still expecting some.

“After all of them would have visited us, then we will decide who we will support.’’

On the possibility of the party taking a common position on the presidential candidate to support, because of the division in the state chapter, he said, “Definitely the party shall have common position when the time is ripe.”

Northcentral

The chairman of the PDP in Ilorin West, Kwara State, Alh Baba Akota has described the chances of the former senate president of clinching the presidential ticket of the party as very bright.

Akota said from all indications Saraki is set to become the presidential flagbearer of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

He expressed optimism that the former senate president will also win the presidential election because of his track records of achievements as a two-term governor of Kwara State as well as his nationalistic posturing during his time as the senate president.

Okota added that Saraki is the widely accepted PDP presidential aspirant as most states PDP delegates have assured him of their support.

He said the endorsement of Saraki and the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed as the PDP consensus aspirants by the Prof Ango Abdullahi- led committee was a further confirmation of Saraki’s acceptability by Nigerians.

In Niger state, some of the local government PDP chairmen declined to comment on their preferred candidate or what will shape their voting pattern.

LEADERSHIP Sunday however observed that for presidential primary , former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and the River state’s Governor Nyesom Wike have some levels of support base.

For Atiku Abubakar, he is considered as a long time associate of the state. And for Bukola Saraki, the agenda of north central is working in his favour among some delegates, while some stakeholders believe that Governor Wike came to the help of the state PDP during their trying times and therefore deserves their support.