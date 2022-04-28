The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has written to the All Progressives Congress (APC) requesting that officials of the agency be given access to conduct drug integrity tests for aspirants ahead of the forthcoming general election.

The agency said it would also ask the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties in the country to avail its operatives access to equally conduct drug integrity tests on politicians aspiring for higher offices.

Speaking during the 1st quarter award ceremony of the agency in Abuja, the NDLEA chairman and chief executive, Brig Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), explained that the drug test had become necessary to ensure that politicians vested with important national offices are not using budgetary allocations to buy cocaine or Methamphetamine instead of providing the needed services for the masses.

He said while drug abuse had been a contributing factor to the insecurity situation across the country, it is necessary that public office holders are held responsible for their actions.

According to him, the anti-narcotic agency had been advocating for all public office holders, including political appointees to undergo drug integrity tests before they would be certified fit to take public offices.

Marwa Stated: “For politicians, we have long advocated and I take the opportunity again to repeat the advocacy that when they run for public office it demands a lot of responsibility from the person and we need to be certain if he’s a person that is already a drug addict/user who will spend all the money he’s given for public service to consume cocaine and his head will not be in a stable condition to handle the affairs he has been entrusted with.

“For this reason, we have advocated and will continue to advocate that drug test be conducted for politicians; some state governments like Kano state is already doing this.

“Not just politicians, but government appointees, and I’ve just sent a letter this morning to the National Chairman of APC, who will be the first of the national working committee I wish to pay an advocacy visit on this issue.

“I recommended that drug tests be incorporated in the screening process for all those interested in running for public office; we’ll do the same to the PDP and other important parties.”

The NDLEA nos further hinted that the agency has arrested over 3000 suspects for offences connected to illicit drugs in the last three months.

The NDLEA chairman commended and gave out outstanding performance awards to Lagos, FCT, Edo commands, while also appreciating the personnel who played vital roles in the arrest in the last three months.

Yahaya Bello, Nwajiuba Pick N100m Nomination Form, Amosun To Declare Next Week

Meanwhile, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, and minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, were among the first aspirants contesting various political offices All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick the party expression of interest and nomination forms for the presidential ticket at the rate of N100 million.

The aspirants yesterday thronged the national secretariat of the governing party in Abuja to obtain the nomination forms ahead of the party’s primaries.

Speaking with journalists after picking the presidential nomination forms, Bello expressed confidence that he was in the presidential race to win and no big name, including former President Goodluck Jonathan can intimidate him.

The governor said, “That is the beauty of democracy; in democracy anybody can support anyone. But I am assuring you that our great party, the APC is a party that has its own ethics, rules and regulations and I know surely that all of these are in my favour and I am not in any way scared of the pedigree of anyone whatsoever.

“I am confident that I am in the majority. I have the women, I have the youth, I have the people living with disabilities and they are all behind me. I have leaders, I have followers and above all, I have God Almighty.”

Bello, who was the first to pay N100 million for the forms, was received by a crowd of party faithfuls and support groups from across the country, who have been urging him to run for president.

He noted that what he and his team have ahead of them is a task of canvassing and consulting all party faithfuls, leaders, delegates and stalwarts, members and all Nigerians, at home and even in the diaspora to support him to become the flagbearer of the APC at the .

He noted: “And by the special grace of God, I am confident I shall become victorious and the party shall become victorious.

“Yahaya Bello is coming on the table to restore hope for Nigerians, for the entire black Africans and for the entire black nation across the world. That is the hope that we are coming on board with. To Unite, to secure, and to put the country and our people on the path of progress and prosperity.”

On her part, the director-general of the Hope ‘23 Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said the fact that Bello was the first candidate to pay for the nomination forms demonstrated sincerity of purpose.

She noted that the governor’s action was a demonstration that the young people were ready to take the leadership of Nigeria.

She said, “This is a historic moment, a great milestone in the history of of our country, Nigeria. Finally, the young people of Nigeria are taking responsibility, demonstrating that we can lead this country to a brighter future.

“At this moment, the candidate, Gov Yahaya Bello has come to pick his form. He was the first to pay for his APC Presidential form and he has come today to pick up his form. Because we want to demonstrate our sincerity of purpose, our belief is that this is the destiny that God wants for Nigeria and we will do everything in our power to bring it about.”

Also, the minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, recorded first among the APC aspirants to purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms at rate of N100 million for the presidential ticket of the APC.

Speaking with journalists after picking the nomination forms for the minister, a House of Representatives member, Chidi Wogu, said Nwajiuba is one of the oldest and most reliable politicians.

The lawmaker said, “Not oldest in terms of age, he is actually a young person. And you can see a young group who are supporting him. This is actually a young group because of the not-too-young-to-run act.

“The president promised that this time around anyone who is going to run for presidency must be under 60 and these young people come together. When I saw their seriousness I decided to coordinate with one group we put together the money and we have come today to show the seriousness by being the first to purchase this form and they find him credible, they find him hardworking.

“For 30 years he has been in politics, unblemished very humble open door policy lawmaker and also a very major supporter and detribalised Nigerian. This form is actually put together by persons from 36 States and it’s also an opportunity to make a case if at all we are making a case for South-east Presidency, we are also making a case for the president of Nigeria chosen by Nigerians not necessarily because he’s from the South-East but he’s young, reliable very experienced.

In 30 years he’s been in politics, he’s been at the executive level, doctor of law, he’s also on the executive arm, he’s been a legislator, he’s also contested governoship so many times. He’s been a very reliable person”.

Meanwhile, the Senate has received an invitation from Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central) to his formal declaration to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The invitation was extended to the upper chamber in a letter dated April 25, 2022.

In the letter read at plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the former Ogun State governor said the event which is scheduled to take place on the 5th of May, 2022, would hold at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, at 11 a.m (NGT).

The invitation letter addressed to the Senate president reads in part: “It is with great respect that I write to notify you and my Distinguished Colleagues of my intention to contest for the Office of the President of our dear country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to respectfully invite you and my Distinguished Colleagues to the formal declaration ceremony.

“I have been blessed by God to serve as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007 and as two-term Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019. I have also had the privilege to be elected a second time to the Senate of the Federal Republic in 2019 where I currently serve the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District.

“My varied experience in private and public life has imbued me with requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanize our dear country to achieve her manifest destiny as leader in Africa and of the black race.”

Pandemonium As Hoodlums Steal APC Chieftain’s $75,000

Meanwhile, the national secretariat of the APC was in disarray yesterday as some thugs who accompanied aspirants to purchase nomination forms still $75,000 (N43,000,000) belonging to one of the party chieftains.

LEADERSHIP observed that one of the canopies erected for the sale of forms which was said to be the crime scene where the money was stolen was quickly pulled down following the alarm raised by the victim..

It was learnt that the $75,000 was carted away by the hoodlums after falling from the hands of the party chieftain who was struggling to pull out of the crowd at the gate leading to the party premises.

“Following the push and struggle to gain entrance to the secretariat, the owner of the money was also struggling to find his way when the money dropped. Just as we were responding to the distress call, the the criminals had already disappeared with the envelope,” a security operative who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent.

Amaechi Meets South East Delegates In Owerri

Meanwhile, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC and minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has consulted with the party delegates from the five Southeastern states in a bid to secure their votes at the party’s e primary.

At one of the consultation visits hosted by Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, at the APC secretariat in Owerri, Amaechi described himself as a young man and a bridge between the young and the old.

He said, “If you ask ‘why will they support us?’ I am a young man, a bridge between the young and the old, a son of the soil, and I am approachable

“I may be one of the youngest, but I’m the most experienced. As Governor of Rivers State, what you’re currently facing here now, I faced in Port Harcourt, and I dealt with it and overcame it. Be rest assured that if we are given this power, we will overcome this crisis by God’s grace.”

He however noted that he is not a sectional candidate, but a Nigerian candidate and recounted his recommendations for appointments to be spread out to different parts of the country.

“Give me this opportunity and you will see the difference. Trust me. Once you give me this opportunity, I will be sincere to you and to everybody. We will do our best to make sure that the Igbos are protected, the Yoruba will be protected, the Hausa/Fulani will be protected, everybody will be protected,” Amaechi said.

The minister also assured the people that the ongoing reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line would have been completed up to Enugu before the end of the year, adding that he included Owerri to the plan, which was not part of the old line.

He thanked Governor Uzodinma for his support and for bringing the South East delegates together.

I’m Not Resigning Now, Nothing Constrains Me To Do So – Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige maintained yesterday that he was not resigning his appointment as minister yet.

Ngige said he is yet to receive any specific instruction from his party, the APC, on his presidential ambition.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja, Ngige, who is one of the presidential aspirants of the APC, denied knowledge of his party’s directives that all appointees should resign ahead of the May 30th presidential primaries of the party.

He said his decision to stay on as a member of the Federal Executive Council is in line with the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Ngige added that the March 18 judgement of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, struck out Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, and as such, he is under no compulsion to resign his appointment.

He said, “Because I don’t know about that I’m hearing for the first time from you. But like I always say, I’ll be guided by the letters and spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You are pushing me into something that is not necessary to discuss because that aspect of the law enacted by the National Assembly, via the Electoral Act, that section 84(12) has been struck down by a court of law and the cases are on appeal.

“And for now, no matter how bad the judgement is, that’s the maximum jurisprudence, no matter how bad the law is, it is a judgement of court, it should be obeyed, until upturned or stayed.

“But there is no stay, there’s no atonement of that particular pronouncement, and the party is on appeal. So, the judgement is still subsisting, that aspect of the law was injurious to some persons and should not have been there.

“I also know that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in certain sections, section 107, 137 and 88, prescribes disqualification clauses for people who are going for election and that prescription is supreme, because it’s in the Constitution and the Constitution is the grand-norm of all laws.”

When pressed further that his party has asked all appointees in his cadre to resign, he said, “No, it’s not there. It is not in the works at all. But I will make some consultations with the party, I will find out.”

When reminded that the same party is aware that the judgment of the court has not been vacated, and is also asking members aspiring for office to quit office, Ngige said “I have not seen that pronouncement from the party. I have not seen any release from the party. It has not been conveyed to me or to anybody. I’m an aspirant; I’m a presidential aspirant. So I’ll find out and if it is true, I will then know what to do.”