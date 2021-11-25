Presidential Implementation/Advisory Committee for the implementation of the recommendations of the Reform Committee on the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces of Nigeria, has recommended the integration of civilians in the new security architecture to address contemporary challenges.

The chairman of the committee, Maj Gen Alwari Kazir (rtd) who paid an advocacy visit to the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, said the national and global strategic environment within which the Armed Forces operate has significantly changed in the last two decades.

He said the way the Nigerian Armed Forces are organised, trained, equipped, and managed by the Ministry of Defence was based on the need to confront conventional threats, making it imperative to reform the defence and security architecture to match contemporary challenges.

According to him, a requisite mix of civilians and the military into the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces was necessary to check the myriad of security problems facing the country today.

“The end of the Cold War has enhanced globalisation with its attendant features of interdependence and internationalisation. Regrettably, globalisation has also precipitated and brought about actors in the international and international stages in the form of non-state actors. These new actors participate in different native engagements ranging from religious extremism to ethnic chauvinism etc, leading to a series of conflicts. These are things that are happening the world over.

“On that hand, despite some recent adjustment, the way our armed forces are organised, trained, equipped, and managed by the Ministry of Defence was based on the need to confront conventional threats. This makes the reform of our defence and security architecture imperative.

Today in effect, the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria need to be properly organised, structured, manned with the required mix of military and civilian personnel as is the global best practice in almost all countries, especially developed countries.

“Reforming the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces of Nigeria will also ensure that we have an Armed Forces that is affordable for the national economy while sufficient in size, structure, training, and equipment to respond effectively to both conventional and asymmetric warfare. The need to re-position the AFN to meet its national and international obligations particularly at this time when a myriad of security challenges are confronting our country is apt and timely.”

He said no effort at the reform of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria can succeed without the support and guidance of the legislative branch and called for the support of the lawmakers.

Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, said the 9th House of Representatives is concerned about issues that tend to affect the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, including the weak civil-military relations and the negative perception by the public.

This, he said, is evident in the controversies surrounding the #EndSARS protest of October 2020 and the role of the military.

He said the House believes that effective civil-military relations are vital for success in protecting lives and promoting national interest as well as harmony in the society.

He, however, expressed worry about alleged human rights abuses both within and outside the Armed Forces.

Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Abdulrazak Namdas, stressed the need to deal with overlapping mandates amongst security agencies.