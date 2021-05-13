The presidential visitation panel of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State has commenced its assignment with several visits to stakeholders in the region. It has also called for memoranda from stakeholders.

The panel comprising of high profile and notable Nigerians, is chaired by Professor Imaculata I Nwokoro, with Mal. Haruna Ajo as its secretary. Other members of the panel include Barr Timipa Jenkins Okponipere, Professor Elizabeth Amuta, Hon Saliu Abdulkareem, Mal. Jibril T. Yakubu and Barr Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola.

Following the inauguration of the presidential panels to all federal universities and inter-university centres in Nigeria, the panel to the Federal University Otuoke has paid engagement visits to various stakeholders in the South South region, including former President

Goodluck Jonathan and the governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Douye Diri.

During the panel’s visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan, the chairman of the panel, Professor Imaculata Nwokoro appreciated the former president for his interventions in the education sector.

She commended the former president for setting up 12 universities

across the various regions of the country, particularly the Federal University, Otuoke.

Prof Imaculata called on stakeholders, staff and students of the

university to submit memoranda on the university, on issues ranging

from its governance, to its finance, to its establishing laws among

others.

“We are not here to witch-hunt anybody. We are not an audit firm.

“We are here to review the activities of the university since it was

set up, in order to improve the state of the university. We can only

do this if we get the necessary support from the public, through

submitted memos and even oral submissions.

“In the course of our visitation we will be meeting with the various

organs of governance in the university as well as students and

stakeholders. All these would be geared towards taking a report back

to the president who has sent us on this assignment. We therefore seek

the cooperation of everyone,” she said.

In response, former President Goodluck Jonathan welcomed the panel to

Bayelsa State, stating that their assignment was as important as

“quality control, to ensure that standards are maintained.”

He called on stakeholders to support the panel’s work, stating that

they are “not coming to find faults.”

The former president called for special funding and extra provisions

by TETFUND for new universities so that they can measure up to the

standards of their counterparts.