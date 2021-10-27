Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has raised concern over the ability of the press to hold power to account.

He blamed this on the increasing propensity of the media in Nigeria to undermine their watchdog role, as well as anchors that are known as party members.

Mohammed who spoke at a session of the Nigeria Economic Summit titled: “Fourth Estate; Holding Power Accountable” yesterday in Abuja, said there are concerns about the freewheeling role of some new media platforms.

He said the Nigerian press has a rich history of holding power accountable.

“This is not a surprise, considering that the Nigerian press is one of the most vibrant in the world. Yes, I didn’t say that as a joke! Our experience as a government confirms this assertion.

“Whereas in many countries, the press is worried about being bullied by the government, here in Nigeria, it is the government that has to contend with endless bullying by the press,” he added.