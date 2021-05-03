BY BODE GBADEBO |

The publishers of Daily Nigerian newspaper, Jafar Jafar, has decried the lack of free speech in Nigeria, saying government security apparatuses threaten critics while terrorists operate unhindered in the country.

Recall that it was Jafar’s Daily Nigerian online newspaper that published CCTV footages showing the Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in 2018 allegedly stuffing US dollars in his babbanriga pockets as kickbacks from contractors in the state.

Since then, the publisher’s life has not been the same again as he allegedly faces threats from the Kano State government and politicians loyal to Governor Ganduje.

Despite petitions to the police authorities by the journalist, threats to his life intensified, a development that forced him to relocate to UK with his family a couple of days ago.

In a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP from his UK base on Monday morning, Jafar spoke on his ordeals against the backdrop of the World Press Freedom Day on Monday, May 3, 2021.

“I love my country, I will like to come back whenever the authorities guarantee my safety,” he said.

On wether there is a free press in Nigeria or not, Jafar said: “It is not free, if it’s free who would have fled his country?

“Just yesterday (Sunday), DSS threatened critics of government but allow terrorists to operate unhindered. These are the issues.”