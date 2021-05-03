BY BODE GBADEBO |

The immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called for the empowerment of Nigerian journalists in order to help tell stories that will change the narrative of the country for better.

In a message to mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day posted on his verified social media handles on Monday, Saraki said the media practitioners were critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project, recalling how they led the fight for independence during the colonial rule, among other struggles for better Nigerian society.

“During our military rule, the media led the fight to return to democracy.

“Now, as we work to build our nation’s democracy, the press has been the foremost instrument for fighting for equity, justice, unity and the development of Nigeria.

“This is why, as we commemorate #WorldPressFreedomDay today, I join leaders across the world to acknowledge the power of ‘Information as a Public Good’.

“As we observe this day, it is my hope that we will continue to strengthen the media, which is the fourth estate of the realm in our democracy.

“We must empower our journalists to tell the powerful stories that will aid our overall collective development; keep our leaders and institutions accountable; foster peace and unity; as well as inspire a sense of patriotic duty amongst the citizenry,” Saraki stated.