Frank Lampard believes that the results will soon improve although there is some kind of pressure heaping on him.

The 42-year-old Chelsea manager has won just once in his last six matches and is facing a new under-pressure kind of experience at Stamford Bridge.

However, the tactician is “excited” about his journey as a manager even though the club could not win matches.

Frank Lampard came to Stamford Bridge as a manager leaving his duty previously assigned at Derby County. He has not got much experience in this profession of coaching and the various scenarios related to it.

In a big club like Chelsea, results do matter. Hence, the fans become frustrated and management may sack the coach if the results don’t improve.

However, with Lampard, the fans are loving what the manager is currently doing. He had promoted various youngsters to the starting 11 playing alongside and learning from the veterans.

The former Blues midfielder is aware of the pressure heightening up and takes this as a challenge.

“I never expected an easy run in this job. I’ve come to a huge club in Premier League and world football in the process of a rebuild. That was never going to be an easy run. So I have to expect these situations.”

“I don’t like things going well because I worry what’s around the corner, I worry about complacency. With the unbeaten run, I was constantly under pressure myself with people telling me how great we were.”