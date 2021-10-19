Indications have emerged that the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is being pressured to slam sanctions on party members who sponsored parallel state congresses last Saturday.

A party source hinted that some governors who are miffed at the conduct of parallel congresses in their states are behind the subtle moves to penalise the party chieftains who sponsored the congresses in their states.

The in-fighting among APC chieftains across states escalated with the conduct of parallel state congresses.

The parallel congresses followed the frictions that trailed the ward and local government congresses of the party as party leaders, mainly governors and serving ministers and senators in opposing camps locked in a battle for control of party structures.

Some of the states where parallel state congresses were held last Saturday are, Osun, Enugu, Abia, Kwara, Niger, Lagos, Bauchi. Attempts to hold a parallel congress in Ogun State was disrupted by gunshots.

Although the exercise went on without a hitch in some states, party chieftains in some other states, like Rivers, Delta, Ekiti, Bayelsa boycotted the exercise.

However, a source within the party hinted LEADERSHIP that most of the governors affected by the parallel congress situation are displeased with the outcome are have began moves to ensure that the party takes stern actions

The source said the “Concerned governors might in coming days begin to push for the party leadership to back up its previous threat to sanction members who have sponsored parallel congresses.”

In Ogun State while the state governor, Dapo-led camp of APC held its congresses, an attempt by the camp led by the senator representing Ogun Central senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to hold a parallel congress was disrupted by gunshots.

In Bauchi State, Hon Babayo Aliyu Misau and Sunusi Aliyu Kunde both from Misau local government area emerged as factional party chairmen from the parallel state congresses.

In Lagos, a group led by the immediate past governor of the state Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, held its congress at the Baptist Academy Secondary, Obanikoro, Lagos, while another group called Lagos for Lagos and led by Jide Adeniran held its own in another part of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the congress attended by the state governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was held at Onikan Stadium where Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi was presented as the consensus candidate for the chairmanship position.

In Osun State, the camp loyal to the state governor Adegboyega Oyetola, returned Prince Adegboyega Famodun as the state chairman of the APC while Hon. Rasaq Salinsile emerged as chairman in a parallel congress organised by the Osun Progressives, a splinter group loyal to the minister of Interior and former governor of the state Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

In Kwara, a long-standing political ally of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Prince Sunday Fagbemi emerged the new chairman of APC in Kwara State.

But a parallel congress organised by loyalists of minister of information and culture, Alh Lai Mohammed, produced Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa as factional APC chairman in the state.

The Enugu State chapter of APC held multiple state congresses at different venues in the state just as legacy APC members led by Ben Nwoye another camp comprising former APC who defected from PDP, including former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former governor Sullivan Chime, held a parallel congress.

In Niger State, the congress attended by the Governor of Niger state Abubakar Sani Bello adopted Haliru Jikantoro as chairman through consensus just as dissenting members held a parallel congress and adopted Hon Nasiru Yusuf Ubandiya as chairman.

However, attempts to get reaction from the national secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CENCPC) of APC Senator John Akpanudoedehe over the unfolding development proved abortive as he didn’t reply to messages sent to his phone line as of the time of filing this report.

It would however be recalled that in July the APC CENCPC threatened to sanction members who conduct parallel congresses.