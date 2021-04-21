ADVERTISEMENT

By Saifu Usman, Abuja

A pro-democracy and advocacy group, BAM-V, has dragged the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, into the 2023 presidential race.

The group openly declared their support for Governor Muhammed as the next president of Nigeria, saying the country is on the edge of precipice and as such needs a leader who will steer it out of the cliff.

Chairman, Nasarawa State chapter of the group, Abubakar Usman Baba, made the declaration during the inauguration of the chapter in Lafia.

He said the performance of the governor has put him in a good position for consideration as president of Nigeria in 2023.

“We’ve been taking note of the governor’s track records over the years and came to the conclusion that he (Mohammed) is the right leader Nigeria needs at this precarious time in its annals.’’

“Nigeria is bedevilled with a lot of challenges, including inept leadership, socioeconomic problems, making life difficult for the people, insecurity, secession agitations, high rate, among others.

“For us as a people to overcome all these challenges, we need a leader, who is detribalised and can harness the abundant resources (both material and human) Nigeria is blessed with for the betterment of all,” he said.