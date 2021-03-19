ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury must accept a venue for their world title fight in a few weeks, with “pressure on” to meet a deadline, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Britain’s rival world champions have signed a contract for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, although a location and date are yet to be agreed.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that seven countries have offered to stage Joshua vs Fury, but a deadline of 30 days has been set to find a venue in time for the fight to be staged this summer.

If an agreement is not reached by then, Hearn told Sky Sports: “Well I guess it depends where we are. If we’re on the verge and it has to go a few days after that.

“That’s a date set by everybody to push forward with the summer fight. We are in March, we want to get this wrapped up as soon as possible. I think far better to put the pressure on and work to a deadline, and I think it’s a fair deadline.

