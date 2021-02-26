By Royal Ibeh,

While there is no perfect place to raise a family, pressure is a significant concern, with about 70 per cent of Nigerian parents acknowledging high levels of social pressure, unsolicited advice and judgement from others, which often lead to feelings of stress, anxiety, shame and even guilt, a study has revealed.

The study titled: ‘Nestlé Parenting Index’ tries to understand the experiences of parents across the world today. It reflects the views of over 8,000 moms and dads of babies aged 0 to 12 months in 16 countries, including Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Findings from the study identified eight universal factors that impact parenting across the world including pressure (internal and external), financial resilience, support for working life, easy baby, health and well-being resources, supportive environment, shared parenting, and parenting confidence.

Among the eight factors, the most significant is pressure, according to the study, adding that “It is something parents have little control over, but which has the biggest impact on parents around the world, contributing 23 per cent of the overall Parenting Index score. In every country surveyed, parents feel some form of internal and external pressure. This can materialise as judgement from others (including via social media), the unexpected realities of parenting, guilt caused by self-criticism and feelings of loneliness despite living in a hyper-connected world.”

In Nigeria, the study shows that pressure is a significant concern for parents, with 70 per cent of them acknowledging high levels of social pressure, unsolicited advice and judgement from others, while admitting that they feel well equipped to make informed parental choices and their preferred sources of parental advice come from family members and health care professionals.

For instance, Cynthia, a mom of three from Nigeria said, “We are the kings and queens of not minding our own business. It is very normal to be on the street walking with your kid and if people feel like maybe you are not holding your kid well, or there is something wrong, whether you like it or not – they will tell you!”

The study also revealed that Nigeria ranks lowest on financial resilience with 68 per cent of Nigerian respondents admitting that raising a child has a strong impact on the family finances, especially with childbearing and health care related costs.

The Parenting index report shows that less than 50 per cent of Nigerian parents agree that parenting responsibilities are equally shared in their households. “This reflects the African culture which traditionally assigns the role of the provider to the men and primary care giver to women. Shared parenting is very topical today with calls for new dads to move beyond stereotypes of the past to become more equal partners in parenting. Nigeria is not left out of this conversation especially online,” it added.

Senior vice president, Head of Nestlé Nutrition Strategic Business Unit, Nestlé South Africa, Thierry Philardeau, while speaking on the reason for conducting the study, said, “At Nestlé, we are always challenging ourselves to better understand the complexities of the parenting journey. We believe that finding solutions to the universal pressures faced by parents today will help them feel better supported in the decisions they make during the first crucial 1,000 days of a child’s life.

“Through Nestlé Parenting index, we can create a roadmap for change and for the first time measure it – today and in the years to come. But we cannot create measurable change alone. We are calling on those who share in our vision to join us in making this world an easier place to be a parent and raise healthier, happier future generations.”

Nestlé Parenting Index is a call for all stakeholders to play their part to support parents in today’s context where the pressures and needs have evolved with the changing workforce and increasing financial pressures.