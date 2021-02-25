By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, have been at loggerheads over their perception of how to tackle the hot topic of Fulani herders.

The Bauchi governor fired the first salvo when he said Ortom was incompetent to judge Fulani herders. He said at the Bauchi State correspondents’ chapel event organised but the union of journalists, that the Benue State governor handled the crisis poorly and warned Ortom against making comments that could set the country on fire.

Governor Ortom hit back. He accused his Bauchi State counterpart of profiling him for hatred and possible assassination by armed Fulani herders.

The Benue State governor alleged that by repeatedly accusing him of instigating hatred against armed herders in the country, Governor Mohammed was putting him in harm’s way.

In recent times, Fulani herdsmen have been under fire. They have been blamed for kidnappings and banditry in Southern Kaduna, Okpella, Abeokuta, Onitsha and other parts of the country.

Fears have been expressed in some parts of the country that increasing ethnic profiling may lead to ethnic/religious war in the country.

Different solutions have been suggested to end the incessant farmer-herder clashes – from ranching to the establishment of the National Livestock Transformation Plan. None of these proposed programmes have been implemented, no thanks to ethnic and regional politics.

Interestingly, both Mohammed and Ortom belong to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and are also members of the Northern States’ Governors Forum.

Former chairman of Inter Party advisory council (IPAC), Dr Yunusa Tanko, blamed the “failure of leadership” for the rise in ethnic tensions.

He said, “Governors need to behave maturely on national issues. Armed militias should also be disbanded because we have seen over the years, that they’re not working”.

He advised that governors should be more responsive to the needs of their constituents and deliver on good governance.

“Their current posture is not helping anybody,” he said.

If the governors do not know, it does not seem that the party leadership struggling for its own survival cares or knows better.

The Northern Governors’ Forum is also just as divided as is its national platform, which has flip-flopped from taking a hard stance on bandits to recommending negotiations.

As it is, the governors are left to common sense, which apparently has become a scarce commodity.