The price of sachet water popularly known as ‘pure water’ has increased by 100 per cent in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Producers of sachet water blamed the hike on inadequate power supply and the consequent increase in the cost of production.

A bag of sachet water which hitherto costs N120.00 now goes for N180.00 but the retailers are selling a sachet for N20.00 as against the former price of N10.00.

Residents who spoke with LEADERSHIP on the development appealed to the producers to rescind their decision in the spirit of Ramadan.

Those who spoke with LEADERSHIP include Alhaji Shehu Yero, Alhaja Omowumi Murtala and Alhaja Kemi Oladipo.

They also urged the concerned authorities to improve electricity supply in Ilorin metropolis.

Justifying the hike in the price of sachet water, chairman of Hi Merit Water, Deacon Timothy Agboola, blamed the hike on inadequate power supply and the consequent increase in the cost of production.

He said, ”We have been producing at little or no profit. There is increase in the cost of production materials and the diesel we are using to power our equipment do not come cheap.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our consumers should please understand that this is not our fault; it’s because we want to maintain our standard in producing clean water.”