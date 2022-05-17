A group, No Alternative to Tinubu 2023 (NATT 2023) has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to be circumspect in adopting the consensus option in choosing its 2023 Presidential candidate.

The group also stated that as much as the president has the moral and constitutional right to support a particular aspirant, such a person must not be imposed on the majority of party members but be subjected to the transparent democratic process as other candidates.

The national coordinator, NATT 2023, Vincent Uba stated this in a statement yesterday. The group was formerly known as No Alternative to Buhari-Osinbajo 2019.

Uba further said personal sentiments and parochial interests should not be allowed to override the party interest.

“We want the APC that would, after the primary election, remain strong, relevant, and be able to win the 2023 general elections,” he said.

The group said they crave a rancor free primary election, where every contestant will be given a sense of belonging, level playing ground and that spirit of sportsmanship would be on display for candidates to accept the outcome of the exercise in accordance with the hallmark of democracy.

The statement reads in part: “As we get closer to the date of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election to pick the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election, there has been so much talk about using a consensus means to select the candidate.

“Again, people have been pressuring the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to disclose his preferred aspirant to succeed him so that others would queue behind such a person.”

“In consideration of the available options, direct or indirect primary and the consensus method viz-a-vis the Mr President’s interest, we, the No Alternative to Tinubu 2023, urge the leadership of the party to be very circumspect in choosing the method to adopt. They must consider what should be in the overall interest of the party.”