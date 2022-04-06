The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties to adhere strictly to internal democracy and electoral laws in the conduct of their primaries, ahead of 2023 general election.

This is even as the nation’s electoral body said that any political party that failed to adhere to provisions of the laws in the conduct of its primaries would not be recognised.

A statement by the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, yesterday in Abuja reiterated that parties must adhere strictly to the principles of internal democracy, drawing from their constitutions, guidelines, the Electoral Act and other regulations and guidelines issued by the commission.

As required by law, Okoye said the commission shall monitor the primaries of each political party that provides the required legal notice in line with sections 82 (1) and (5) of the Electoral Act.

He said, “Their candidates for the 1,491 constituencies for which elections will be conducted in 2023 must emerge from democratic, transparent and valid primaries, in line with the provisions of sections 29 and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of the Act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidate shall not be included in the election for the particular position in issue.”

Okoye noted that the failure of a political party to notify the commission of any convention or congress convened to nominate candidates for any of the elective offices specified in the Act shall render the convention or congress invalid.

He continued: “Primaries must be conducted in the various constituencies as provided in Section 84 of the Electoral Act as it is a violation of the law to conduct primaries outside the constituencies for which parties are nominating candidates.

“The commission will not monitor such primaries and their outcome will not be accepted. “Political parties are enjoined to avoid acrimonious primaries that could result in unnecessary litigations that may lead to failure to nominate and field candidates for elections in some constituencies.”

He recalled that on Saturday February 26 INEC released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

Okoye stated that the timetable provided detailed activities, including the conduct of primaries, nomination of candidates by political parties and other activities leading to the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday February 25, 2023, followed by the Governorship and State Assembly elections on Saturday March 11, 2023.

Speaking further, Okoye said that all the activities were in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022.

He said, “So far, two out of the 14 activities in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities have been successfully accomplished.

“The Notice of Election was published on Feb. 28, while nomination forms have been made available on the Commission’s website since March 1 for political parties to download and issue to their candidates.

“The next activity is the conduct of primaries by political parties in line with the dictates of Section 84 of the Electoral Act for which the Timetable and Schedule of Activities provides a period of 61 days (April 4 to June 3).”