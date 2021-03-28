ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM

Monaco’s Prince Albert has Queen Elizabeth’s back, or so it seems because he’s ripping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for discussing Royal family matters on primetime TV.

Albert was asked for his 2 cents about Harry and Meghan’s sit down with Oprah, and he told the BBC the CBS primetime special was the wrong time and place for them to be pouring out their feelings.

The Prince said he certainly understands the pressure Meghan and Harry must have been under but that being said, he says they should have kept their feelings private and held these conversations “within the intimate quarters of the family.”

That’s in line with the Queen’s approach — remember, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying the Sussex’s issues would be dealt with privately as a family. Perhaps not surprisingly, the head of Monaco’s Royal family thinks that’s the way to go.

As we reported Meghan and Harry are upset the Palace told them baby Archie isn’t entitled to security because he doesn’t have the title of Prince.

They also accused the Royal Family of shocking racism, alleging one or more members of the Royal family expressed concern Archie’s skin might be too dark when he was born.

While the Queen has made it clear she wants to mend fences quietly Harry and Meghan told Gayle King they’ve had convos with Prince William since the Oprah interview, but called it unproductive.