The Group Managing Director (GMD) of Luminus Impact international Energy and Marine , PRINCE BABATOPE DAVID has been installed as the SADAUKI DANBURAM of DAURA, by the Daura Emirate council, in kastina state by the Head of Daura, His Imperial majesty , Danburam of Daura.

Performing the turbaning of this Philanthropist and an Administrator, The Emir described Prince Benson Babatope David as a pillar of peace maker and a man who’s interest is in the developmental of the Youth by Using his Gods given Wealth to touch lives in a most superlative way.

The chieftaincy title conferment ceremony was PERFORMED BY THE EMIR DISTRICT HEAD COUNCIL OF THE EMIRATES and The Prince People from Southwest Nigeria all witnessed the historic ceremony.

According to the crowned Prince, Sadauki Danbaram chieftaincy simply means “The Ambassador of Peace ”.

The Danburam monarch explained that the community was already partnering the great philanthropist to have a cordial Relations that will stand the test of time.

Commenting on the conferment of the title on one of the illustrious sons of Yoruba Nation, they expressed deep delight that PRINCE BENSON BABATOPE DAVID was not only doing well as a good representative but also an Ambassador with passion for Youth and Human development.

The representative of Prince Benson Babatope David family commented the People of Daura for the honour.

Prince Benson Babatope David noted that he feels fulfilling that he was honoured in another land in the presence and with endorsement of his people

The ceremony was witnessed by eminent personalities from South West, Nigeria, including his Kinsman from His place ,Captain of Industries and well wishers.

Representatives from the Director of guide and service, actors guide of Nigeria(AGN ) national ondo state chapter Nsima Christianah DD

He was thereafter taking the Emir of Daura for special prayers.

