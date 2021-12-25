Prince Williams Ayonote has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of Amuludun of Abuja (The Man that brings Joy, Happiness and Peace to the good people of Abuja) by His Royal Highness, Oba Ramoni Atanda Onibudo 1, the Obanla of Abuja and the Council of Obas in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

At the ceremony, his wife, Mrs. Patience Williams – Ayonote, also received the chieftaincy title of Yeye Amuludun of Abuja.

The coronation of Amuludu which took place over the weekend at the Oba’s Palace in Garki 2, Abuja the premises witnessed a massive turnout of people and well-wishers.

Speaking to journalists after the conferment ceremony, the Obanla of Abuja noted that the FCT Council of Obas decision to honour Prince Williams Ayonote and his wife with the chieftaincy title of Amuludun of Abuja and Yeye Amuludun of Abuja was informed by the humanitarian, selfless and brave acts of Afashio – Uzairue, an Edo State born Abuja based philanthropist.

Oba Ramoni Atanda Onibudo 1 asserted that the conferment of the chieftaincy title on Prince Williams Ayonote would go a long way to spur him to do better in his humanitarian services to mankind of what he has been doing in the society at large.

“This chieftaincy title will definitely serve as an encouragement for him to be better in his good deeds and acts with hope that the people of Abuja and the society at large will also be beneficiaries of his philanthropic traits, which he has always been known for even long before he ventured into charity services,” he said.

In his reaction to the glowing tributes, the newly installed Amuludun gave praises to God, the Obanla of Abuja, all Obas in FCT, sons and daughters of Yoruba for the honour bestowed on him.

“If not for their love, cooperation and supports, all he had achieved would have been a mirage,” he said.

