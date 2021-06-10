A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has applauded the emergence of a new leadership of the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Ijaw ethnic nationality, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) led by Professor Benjamin Okaba.

Princewill, in a congratulatory letter to Okaba, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said their emergence could not have occurred at a more opportuned time than now, with the country facing deeply troubling challenges to the economy and security.

He described the emergence of the new INC President particularly as

remarkable and an affirmation of his acceptability among Ijaw people, having won the 2019 election before it was aborted.

The letter reads in part: “I join all well-meaning individuals and organisations to congratulate you and the National Executive Council, NEC of the Ijaw National Congress, INC the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

“Your victory in the April 30, 2021 election, swearing in and your stepping forward to speak up on national issues of real concern to our people could not have occurred at a more opportune time than now, with the country facing deeply troubling challenges to the economy and insecurity.

“Your emergence as president is particularly remarkable as an affirmation of your acceptability among Ijaw people, having won the 2019 election before it was unfortunately aborted.

“I extend commendations to the Electoral Committee ELECO, ably chaired by highly respected Professor of Geodesy, Alabo Dagogo Fubara for delivering credible electoral outcomes recorded through e-voting that marks a definitive departure from past elections marred by rancour resulting often in litigation.

“I take note of the successful participation of Ijaw delegates in the United Kingdom, European and North American Diaspora in the pre-election debates and elections, in response to the yawning desire for full participation by our Diaspora Ijaws in INC affairs.

“This success enabled by technology, demands deeper exploration of the possibilities for credible elections, by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC to address the troubling gaps in national elections and age long demands by the Nigerian Diaspora for voting rights wherever they may reside.

“Congratulations also to the Committee of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders, CITRE headed by His Majesty, King Alfred Diete Spiff for successfully steering the entire process that has translated to the return of the INC to visibility and voice of note on Ijaw and Niger Delta affairs ending about eight years of troubling absence.

“I wish to recommend deeper collaboration between the INC, socio-cultural organisations across the country, professional bodies and the political leadership to work out appropriate responses to the challenges facing our peoples and country to navigate to safety, stability and prosperity.”