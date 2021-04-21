ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Sarki of Karshi, Alhaji Ismaila Muhammed will today host the triumphant FOSLA Academy to a grand reception in his palace, the suburbs of Abuja, for emerging champions of this year’s National Principals’ Cup.

The Sani Lulu boys defeated Christ Comprehensive College, Kaduna 2-0 in an entertaining final held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium recently.

Tukura Joel struck twice in the 23rd and 24th minutes to swing victory to his side with their opponents finding it difficult to penetrate the FOSLA defense line.

The first stanza ended 2-0 in favour of Fosla and all efforts by the Kaduna boys to come back into the game in the second half was futile as the Karishi boys ran away with the trophy.

FOSLA Academy’s admission policy gives preference for candidates with strong academic background and good sporting potential. Thus from 2012, sports – football in particular has had a pride of place in the school’s curriculum.

From 2012 when the school began its exploits into inter-school competitions till date, the school football team have won many laurels including FCT principals’ cup champions – a cup it has won for keeps – having won it for 3 consecutive times.

Victory at the 2015 FCT Principals’ Cup qualified the FOSLA ACADEMY team to represent FCT in the 2016 NNPC/SHELL cup football championship organised for all secondary schools in Nigeria, where it emerged as the runners up. Three members of the team received various awards – highest goal scorer; best defender and the team got a training trip to Feyenoord Football Academy Rotterdam, Holland.

Arising from the exploits of the team in the NNPC/SHELL Cup competition, three members of the team were given free tickets to Russia 2018 to watch the Nigerian team.

There is also the FOSLA Football Club (FFFC) which are currently competing Nigerian Nationwide League.

With so much achievements and honours done to the Karshi community within the short time of existence of the school, one is not surprising the Karshi’s Monarch is rolling out drums to celebrate the FOSLA Academy football team.