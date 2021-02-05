By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has reiterated that the revival of the Principal’s Cup would bring about the discovery and nurturing of new talents.

According to a statement signed by the minister and made available to LEADERSHIP sports, Dare said that the principal’s cup would create room for young talent to be scouted, as four other sporting events would be included.

“The national principals cup is back, one of the bedrocks of grassroots sports development. The likes of Segun Odegbami, Henry Nwosu, Late Stephen Keshi, Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, Joseph

Dosu, Tajudeen Disu, Ganiyu Ajide and among others were all products of the principal’s cup and they all donned the green white green national jersey”.

“The fact that we can discover young talents from secondary schools and nurture them to stardom made us focus on reviving the competition”.

“The principal’s cup is not restricted to only football but other sports like boxing, badminton, table tennis and athletics. This is to ensure that the competition stands the test of time with sustainable improvements”.

“The youth are critical to sporting activities, so they must be discovered and nurtured early”.

Dare also hinted that kick-off dates for the games would be announced soon.

“The principal’s cup is kicking off soon across the federation because talents abound everywhere. The organising committee needs to pay attention to details and as much as possible scout for talents that will be useful to the country.”