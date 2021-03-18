ADVERTISEMENT

The National Principal’s Cup zonal finals get under way in the six geo-political zones from today, March 18th- 22nd to determine the teams that would vie for honours in the grand finale slated for Abuja.

According to a statement by the Chairman of the Main organizing committee, Dr Ademola Are, “The state’s finals went well and we look forward to the zonal finals with lots of excitement.

“The teams are in high spirits and the coordinators have been given a marching order to organise hitch free zonal finals as we witnessed in the states. All hands must be on deck to make it grand so that sponsors can be attracted to be part of the next edition.”

The August 27th Stadium in Damaturu will host the final of the North-east zone final, while hostilities at North Central Zone would be at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos with the North-west zonal finals scheduled to take place at Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, will be the epic center for the South-east Zone. Teams in the South West will slug it out at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, with Sharks Stadium, Adokiye Amaesimaka Stadium and Civic Centre in Port Harcourt the action spots for the South-South.

The six finalists from these zones will converge in Abuja for the finals from March 27th- 31st.

The National Principal’s Cup is an initiative of the minister of youth and sports development toward discovery talents in secondary schools. Three events: Football, table Tennis and athletics are featuring in the competition.