BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja, BUKOLA IDOWU and OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Considering the need for monetary authorities to support the federal government to shore up the economy on the one hand and the fears of a further spike in inflationary pressure through printing of more currency, especially at this time, economic experts have advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure strategic management of the money in circulation in order not to cause havoc for the economy.

The experts, who noted that it was not out of place for the central bank to print currencies, however, say the concern lies in the management of the printed funds.

Nigeria’s core inflation increased by 18.17 per cent year-on-year in March 2021, according to data released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This is 0.82 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in February 2021 (17.33 percent).

Nigeria currently grapples with high inflationary pressure, occasioned by multiple economic challenges of shortage in food supply caused by banditry, impact of COVID-19 and devaluation of the Naira.

Last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) held all monetary policy parameters constant around the monetary policy rate of 11.5 per cent.

Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki had alleged that the federal government resorted to printing N60 billion to augment revenue shortfall to the federation account for sharing between the federal, states and local governments areas, a claim that was strongly denied by the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed.

The governor yesterday fired back at the minister, saying that the federal government was “playing the Ostrich” and displaying “monetary rascality.”

The governor said he stood by his earlier position that the government was printing naira to distribute to at FAAC meeting.

As the controversy rages, chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training in Lagos, Nigeria, Professor Akpan Ekpo said printing of money is normal in most economies around the world.

“Normally, central banks should print money but they print money and manage it well. This is because if you print money without being efficient with it, you will have too much money chasing after too few goods, which will become inflationary. So, there is nothing wrong if they (print and) manage it well,” Ekpo said in a chat with LEADERSHIP Friday.

A stockbroker with Calyxt Securities Limited, Tunde Oyediran said “most of the time, governments have two basic choices for financing their deficits: either borrow or raise taxes.”

He noted that printing money is referred to as quantitative easing, a type of monetary policy that increases money supply without a corresponding increase in national output.

His fear is that the printing of more currency has the capacity to cause both core and food inflation to go beyond their present levels.

“It will make our naira worthless, and should be discouraged,” Oyediran.

On his part, a professor of capital market at the Nasarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, said Nigeria cannot afford uncontrolled printing of the currency to finance the budget because the economy cannot absorb it.

According to him, the United States, Japan and other developed economies can engage in quantitative easing given the low inflation rates in those economies.

He insisted that the continuous resort to Ways and Means (printing of currency) would worsen inflationary pressure and lead to further depreciation of the naira because the production capacity is low.

A financial expert, Dr Timi Olubiyi also said that “Money-printing, known as monetization, creates a sense of nervousness amongst the general public as it conjures up memories of hyper-inflation.

According to Olubiyi, if a government prints money faster than the growth of real output, it reduces the value of money and this invariably causes inflation. “Governments often resort to printing money when they cannot finance their borrowing by selling bonds, which is not the case of Nigeria. This hyper-inflation can be extremely damaging to an economy,” he said.

An economist, Johnson Chukwu, said the Central Bank of Nigeria has been providing financial support to the federal government to boost revenue.

Chukwu described the nation’s fiscal situation as precarious, saying the nation’s total revenue is marginally higher than its total debt service currently.

According to Chukwu, the acute cash flow problems have forced the government to borrow N3.7 trillion to pay salaries and wages to curb the negative impacts of revenue crunch.

He pointed out that the development, which is fiscally unsustainable, was also contrary to the government’s pledge to deploy all borrowed funds to the development of critical infrastructure.

He noted that with the dwindling revenue and increasing debt profile, the government must hasten to address its economic development challenges by providing the infrastructure that will allow Nigerians to work their way up to a better future.

He further urged the government to seek alternative funding sources for infrastructure development in Nigeria, noting that government funding available for allocation to infrastructure development is clearly abysmal.

CBN DEMANDS REFUND OF 2015 BAILOUT FROM STATES

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele, in a reaction to Obaseki’s statement yesterday, said it’s unfortunate and totally inappropriate for the Edo State governor to engage in what he called overheating the polity at a time the country was in dire need of measures to lift the economy above the waters.

Emefiele, who said the central bank does not engage in reckless currency printing, added that the bank was only performing its mandate of lending money to government.

He clarified that what Obaseki called currency printing was simply lending money to the federal government as a budget support package that requires repayment.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that in 2015/16, the CBN provided a budget support facility to all the states of the country. That loan remains unpaid till now. And due to Governor Obaseki’s comments, the CBN now wants the bailout to be repaid.

“It’s very inappropriate for people to give coloration to printing of money as if it’s some foreign words coming from the sky. We are going to insist on them paying back those monies since they’re accusing us of giving them loans,” Emefiele said yesterday while responding to questions from journalists at Awe local government area of Nasarawa State where the governor had gone to inspect a $500 million Sugar production factory.

In July 2015, President Buhari approved $2.1 billion as intervention package to help bankrupt states pay salaries. The funds were disbursed to the states in two tranches and none of them has been able to repay the loan facility. Last year, the state governors appealed to the federal government to suspend the agreed deduction of the loan from their federal allocations.

“Nigeria is unfortunately in a very bad situation. I’m not going to pretend about it. We are facing a problem about productivity output which is GDP. Luckily, we managed to emerge from recession, now we looking at how to get our waist above water. Of course, we are confronted by issues of inflation and pricing.

“For us to see people playing some game, trying to overheat the polity, talking about printing of money, I think it’s very unfortunate and totally inappropriate. I will advise that this should stop. We should all work instead of heating up the polity. I am not a politician. I am a banker and should be left to do my work,” Emefiele said.