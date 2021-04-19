By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of PDP Governors Forum yesterday told the federal government to plug financial leakages in the system and curb wasteful expenditure of billions of Naira on projects that can be executed by the private sector and save a lot of money in the process.

The PDP governors who stated this while defending their colleague, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on allegation that the federal government printed N60 billion to augment the March revenue allocation to states.

Obaseki had come under attack by the federal government and recently the APC governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PFG) over his allegation.

But the PDP governors while describing Obaseki’s claim as patriotic advise said it was alarming that the matter is bring given a partisan slant.

Director-general of PDP Governors Forum, Hon CID Maduabum, said, “It is unhelpful for the Progressive Governors Forum to join the fray in the manner it did by its recent statement attacking the bona fides of Governor Obaseki who merely warned the monetary authorities about the danger of uncontrolled use of Ways and Means, that is, the printing of Naira, to support government’s expenditure.”

Maduabum said Obaseki who has a background in economics and finance is a very responsible governor who talks in a measured way, adding that the governor’s advice, which he said has been corroborated by the governor of the CBN and the international ratings agency, FITCH, should be heeded rather than being crucified for sounding a note of caution.

However, the APC said there is no evidence that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is inefficient in managing the monetary aspect of the Nigerian economy, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, made this observation in a statement issued yesterday.