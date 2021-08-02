The Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has called on all stakeholders among other executives to place party’s interest above personal interests.

Buni in a statement issued by the director general, Press Affairs and Media to the governor, Mamman Mohammed was speaking on the ward congresses of the party held during the weekend.

The chairman said as stakeholders of the party, they have a great responsibility to make the ward congress in all the participating states successful.

“We have come a long way repositioning the party, we have reconciled many groups and individuals. We must not allow personal interests in this election to divide us and draw us back.

“We should endeavour to place the party and members interests above personal interests,” Buni said.

He expressed the commitment of the committee to entrench internal democracy and respect for the peoples choice.

The chairman warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotage the Congress.

He solicited for support and cooperation of members to the officials “For APC to be a role model to other parties.”

The chairman also charged aggrieved members, to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters at the party secretariat.

“We should avoid media wars over issues we can settle at the secretariat. I assure you that we will be fair and just to everyone,” Buni said.