The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) appears determined to tackle the myriad of security and economic crises bedeviling the sub-region amid the devastations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional legislature made this intention known when it presented the draft 2022 appropriation bill, which prioritizes security and economic development at the formal opening of its second 2021 Extraordinary Session that concluded in Winneba, Ghana last week.

Terrorists and other allied bandit groups have unleashed increasing violence on member countries such as Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali. The huge cost in economic losses and displacements of people is a burden on the shoulders of the sub-region.

Nigeria, the biggest country in the region, has battled insurgents and terrorist groups led by the Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) for a decade with seemingly no end in sight. Nearly 100,000 have been killed and about 3 million others displaced leading to a threatening food crisis and economic backwardness in mainly the northern parts of the country.

Speaker of the Parliament, Sidie Mohammed Tunis, while presenting the appropriation, believes that it will help to cushion the effects of these challenges. He said the draft estimates also place emphasis on supporting programmes that address the core areas of civil liberties, the rule of law, accountability and transparent governance.

“In line with the guidelines for the preparation of the 2022 budget for all ECOWAS Institutions, we have focused our priorities on high impact programmes that have long-lasting effects on the ECOWAS member states, taking into accounting the shocks that have been created because of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing security challenges.

“Also, in line with the institutional reforms which are currently being undertaken by ECOWAS, we were very mindful of cost saving measures which are intended to direct resources to other sectors of the Community, notably the health sector.

“By this, we are glad to note that the Secretary-General and his team of Technocrats have successfully prepared a draft 2022 budget for the Parliament. The draft contains a zero percent increase in relation to the 2021 budget, as directed in the budget circular issued by the President of the ECOWAS Commission,” Tunis said.

The Parliament later disclosed that 99.92 per cent of its 2022 budget of over 20 million (20,401,258) Units of Account (UA) will be funded from community levy payment. 99.92 per cent which amounts to the sum of UA 20,386,0009 will be funded from community levy, 0.8 per cent which amounts to UA 16,249 will come from other sources.

Although the over 20 million UA for 2022 budget said to be modest is only for the parliament outside the larger budgets of other ECOWAS institutions especially the ECOWAS Commission, the prevailing situations of insecurity and economic crises in the sub-region could easily overstretch any modest budget.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on Saturday on these developments, the Secretary General of the ECOWAS Parliament, John Azumah, expressed optimism that the 2022 appropriation bill is “modest enough” due the low community levies caused by the COVID-19 drawbacks.

“COVID-19 reduced community levies of member states so we cannot budget more than we can get, but we still have to make do with what we have and try to achieve what we want to achieve even if we had more,” he said.

He noted that the ECOWAS Commission which is the biggest institution is playing the key role in these priority areas, adding that the parliament will be complementing other institutions and agencies and hopefully they will achieve their set objectives.

On the insecurity ravaging some member countries of the regional bloc, Azumah said ECOWAS has been supporting Nigeria and other countries troubled by insecurity to put in place certain measures to curb it. He expressed hope saying “we know that the Nigerian government is capable of handling the situation”.

Despite this optimism, member countries of the community are still traumatized by insecurity and economic backwardness, which experts said “require massive investment in human capital, education, health and the productive sectors to create jobs for the increasingly frustrated youth who have taken to crime and other negative inclinations for survival.”

The regional parliament has a huge task before it. But how far it will go with this budget remains within the bowels of time.