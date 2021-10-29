In furtherance of its mandate, no fewer than 122 children were released by order of the Presidential Committee on Correctional Reform and Decongestion, from the Borstal Training Institute, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The committee led by its chairman and former Chief Judge of FCT High Court, Hon. Justice (Dr.) Ishaq Bello, facilitated the release of the children during their visit to the Borstal Institute.

Justice Bello said the main purpose was to lead a technical team to conduct on-the- spot assessment and condition of the juveniles in the Institution for the Presidential Committee on Correctional Reforms and Decongestion.

The ministry of justice in collaboration of UNODC and UNICEF deployed a technical team of 10 persons to the Borstal Institute, Ilorin. The Team assessed a total of 225 students of the Institution.

Bello, who frowned at the living condition and welfare of the children noted that the Institute was congested due to non-compliance to lay down entry qualification for admission.

During the visit, the committee observed from the document made available by the Institute, that there were discrepancies in the admission of children to the Institute which flouted the purpose for which it was established.

In her opening remarks, the acting director, Administration of Criminal Justice and Reform and secretary to the committee, Mrs. Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, said the visit to the institute was aimed at providing psychological support to the assessed juveniles for proper re-integration into the society when released in the near future.