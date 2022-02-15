Adamawa State police said a 38-year-old prison warder, Mohammed Bello, has defiled a 13-year-old mentally retarded minor.

Bello is currently working at the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Yolde-Pate.

The suspect allegedly committed the act on 1st February, 2022, when he lured the victim with N50 to his apartment close to the correctional centre and raped her.

The suspect is currently under investigation at the Adamawa State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The spokesman for the Adamawa police command DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the incident and said investigation had commenced into the incident.

In a reaction, assistant human rights desk officer with the Centre for Women and Adolescent Empowerment, Yola, Mrs Laila Joel, said the organisation will follow up the case to its logical conclusion so that the victim will get justice.

She said the survivor was taken to the Hope Centre for examination, where it was confirmed that forceful penetration had occurred.

The suspect has reportedly confessed to the crime, but pleaded for leniency, attributing it to devil’s work.

