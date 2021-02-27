By FESTUS OKOROMADU |

National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Engr. Sanusi Fari, has blamed the current hike in the pump price of premium motor spirit, popularly known as petrol in some parts of the country to unpatriotic act of some private depot owners whom he said are selling above the government-approved price to independent marketers.

He then called on the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Department of State Services (DSS) to begin clampdown on the private depots selling the product above government stipulated price.

Fari who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday, said the clampdown was necessary to avert imminent skyrocketing of the retail price of the price and the attendant sufferings it would bring on Nigerians.

“Despite the NNPC insisted on selling petrol at the stipulated price some private depot owners are selling N165 per litre to independent marketers, way above the approved price of N148 per litre,” the IPMAN boss said.

To ensure the situation is brought under control, he urged relevant agencies to ensure the strict compliance by all stakeholders, stressing that agencies should met out the drastic regular measures to all the downstream supply chain operators just the way they clampdown and seal erring filling stations.

“Our challenge is inconsistency in the pricing of petrol. Up till a week ago, government still insisted that February price remained unchanged. And most of the private depot owners are selling above the government stipulated price. As at today (Thursday February 25, 2021) private depot owners are selling at N165 per litre to independent marketers.”