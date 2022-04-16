Two notorious phone thieves in Katsina State have met their waterloo.

They were nabbed by a renowned independent crime tracker, Isyaku Abdullahi Kontagora, at the Liyafa area in Katsina metropolis, who swiftly handed them over to the police, and ensured they were arraigned in court immediately.

The thieves, who are in their 20s, had been terrorising residents of Liyafa area of Katsina in recent times.

Kontagora, who won Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA) in 2020 for facilitating the arrests of suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and assassins in Kaduna, Niger and the nation’s capital – Abuja, told PRNigeria that he nabbed the two hoodlums at about 12am on Wednesday.

He said luck ran out of the thieves after they had violently assaulted a man around Liyafa round-about, ‘forcefully’ collecting his phone and money.

“I arrested them immediately after they had finished robbing a resident. And I thereafter handed them over to some police officers, who were at a nearby checkpoint. I also ensured they were arraigned in court within 24 hours,” he said.

It was learnt that a sword, some cash and a phone were recovered from the two suspects, who a Katsina court had ordered to be remanded in police custody.

PRNigeria’s investigation revealed that the arrested ‘petty robbers’, carry out their terror operations with machetes, mainly at the night.

They have attacked many people walking on foot at night in the area, dispossessing them of their money, phones and other valuable items.