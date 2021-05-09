ADVERTISEMENT

For about one year and seven months now, the Private Hospitals Regulation Bill, 2019 has been left unattended to.

The bill was read for the first time on 02/10/2019. Sponsored by Sen Stella Oduah (PDP Anambra); the bill seeks to regulate the practice of private hospitals in Nigeria.

Considering the fact that most Nigerians suffer from the hands of quacks while patronising some of these hospitals, the bill defines modalities for registration and stipulates N2 million fine and jail terms for defaulting hospitals, managers and owners.

The bill which gives power of registration to the Minister of Health.

It also gave a timeline of six months for the change of ownership of any private hospital to be made in event the hospital is sold.

But about one year seven months when the bill was introduced, it has been left unattended.