Stakeholders in the African continent have reiterated that for the goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal to be achieved, the private sector must come and play a big role, noting that government alone can not do it.

This was the compromise reached by the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, with the theme: mobilising business for impact in Africa, held in Lagos.

Recently, the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres visited Nigeria and said that there is a lot of poverty in the country and the continent at large with the 2030 SDG date in sight. Africa has the largest number of people living in extreme poverty and politics in the private

Speaking at the CEO breakfast roundtable is the chief intergovernmental relations and Africa at United Nations Global Compact, Mrs Olajobi Makinwa said, we want to unite Africa and indeed Nigeria’s private sector to be able to work with governments in ensuring that the sustainable development goals have an impact and impact every one of us both the poor people or whatever, we just want to make sure that there is impact and the private sector has a role to play in ensuring that poverty is addressed on the continent.

Makinwa who believes that the local problem needs local solutions said: we are going to design programmes that are relevant for the continent, they are not going to be exported but looking at the specificities on the African continent and in Nigeria. What are the challenges in Nigeria? then we design our programmes to make sure that we have an impact.

Makinwa assures that this is not showboating but time for real action: “We are mobilising not for talk, but for action tor the impact and to ensure that every one of us is part of It, take the benefits and enjoy the Sustainable Development Goals, and the time is very short and we need to ensure that we put smiles on the faces of our people, Africa and Nigerians, they are well worth it.”

On her part, board member, United Nations Global Compact, Flora Mutahi believes that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) has presented the continent the opportunities to gain access to market, trade and job opportunities .

According to her, the continent should be able to drive supply chain resilience and take advantage of its competencies.

She questioned the reasons why the Western and Eastern parts of the continent are not dealing much in business knowing that Nigeria is rich in cocoa, while the other part like Kenya makes tea, but rather deals outside the continent.

She believes if we can engage ourselves in business with the 50 per cent population, of the world that is in Africa, then the future of the continent is guaranteed.

On his part, the resident coordinator, UN, Mr Matthias Schmale, believes this is a big challenge to the private sector to own and sustainably invest in the UN SDGs.

“We know that the private sector is not just an engine for growth and economic development but important in setting norms and standards.

“So the vision is to talk private sector to invest in making the SDGs come to life. One area of investment is a sustainable business. So we need businesses in Nigeria to revisit whether they are doing enough to protect the environment, protect the resources and use resources more sustainably, and with today’s launch, we hope that impulses will go from Nigeria into the rest of the continent.