Nigeria and Sao Tome & Principe’s Organised Private Sector ought to take advantage of investment opportunities in both countries as a form of strengthening bilateral relations according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

He said this yesterday during a courtesy call by the Prime Minister and Head of Government of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Jorge Lopes Bom Jesus at the Presidential Villa.

Prof Osinbajo expressed the hope that businesses and the private sector would take advantage of investment opportunities and strengthen the relationships between our countries.

“I would say that the relationship between our countries has been a very strong one and this is possibly the reason why there have been so many bilateral visits especially in the past few months,” he said.

Speaking on the Joint Development Authority established by both countries, he noted that “there is a fantastic opportunity now to bring about the cooperation that is necessary.

“I agree with you that it is time to do something about the Joint Development and the Joint Development Authority, and even preceding that, the Joint Ministerial Council which is supposed to be a clearinghouse for a lot of the cooperation that we will be engaged in,” he said.

Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe established Diplomatic Relations in 2001. In his remarks, Mr Lopes Bom Jesus stressed the importance of working together “to strengthen the bilateral relations between both nations, not only at the business level but at institutional and political levels as well.”