Following the series of attacks on Nigerian institutions, the committee of pro-chancellors of Nigerian federal universities (CPCNFU) along with the committee of pro-chancellors of state universities (COPSUN) and the committee of vice-chancellars of Nigerian universities (CVCNU) have called on government to deploy a special squad to universities across in the country.

The committees appreciated the federal government and all security agencies for their prompt tactical response in ensuring the release of the kidnapped victims of University of Abuja.

However, they requested that

severe measures be put in place to curb future occurrences.

In a statement jointly signed by Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs, chairman, committee of Ppro-Chancellors of Nigerian federal niversities), Yusuf Ali, chairman, committee of pro-chancellors of state universities and Professor Samuel Edoumiekumo, chairman, committee of vice chancellors of universities, the committees urged government to as a matter or urgency: “Deploy a special squad for university campuses to work hand in hand with campus security personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Provide jointly manned roadblocks on inter-city highways adjacent to our institutions of higher learning

Provide our institutions with funds to construct perimeter fencing in order to address the porous nature of security.

“Provide institutions with adequate funds to procure necessary

security gadgets that will improve the security architecture of the campuses,” they stated.