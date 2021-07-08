Rights activists and pro democracy groups on Wednesday converged on Lagos State to mark the 23rd year of the demise of Chief M K O Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12,1993 presidential election, lamenting that the gains of the election had been lost in the nation’s democracy.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President of Women Arise a Non Governmental Organisation Dr Joe Okei- Odumakin stated that the gains were frittered on the altar of bigotry and selfishness of the military junta of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

She noted that the election showed that Nigerians are not sentimental on issues that affected them and that, that was why they voted a Muslim, Muslim ticket, a feat which she said cannot be achieved currently in the country.

‘’It was an election widely accepted as transparent, free and fair.

It was also a watershed election in that Nigerians transcended the primordial interests of ethnicity and religion to massively vote a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“The import of this is better appreciated today as the nepotism of religion and tribe by the powers-that-be sets Nigerians against one another and threatens to dismember the country.

“All the troubles of Nigeria, which Abiola’s victory was meant to abolish, are the very shenanigans threatening the corporate existence of this country today.’’