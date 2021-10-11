A group promoting the leadership virtues of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO) on Monday, October 11, 2021, commenced the distribution of educational materials to students of public secondary schools in some states across the Federation.

Leader of the group, Mr. Sylvanus Foluso Ojo, said the group carried out the exercise to commemorate the Independence Day celebration with students of Government Secondary School, Guruku, Mararaba and Community Secondary School, Suleja both in Nasarawa and Niger States respectively, who were on holiday during the October 1 celebration.

Explaining the rationale behind the gesture, Ojo said the organisation decided to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day with the young citizens by propagating the exemplary attributes of Prof. Osinbajo, manifesting in his undying love for education and this passion for the young people, especially the downtrodden.

The OGO leader noted that the outreach was targeted at extending such love to the younger ones, and for them to absorb the leadership qualities which are seeds to prepare them as responsible and patriotic leaders in the future.

Ojo also emphasised that younger people of high school age signify transitional leadership age-grade and they are the hope and the future of the nation, stressing that they must be guided early in life to adopt excellent qualities, which he said are derivable through mentoring to guarantee brighter future.

“We believe that these younger people will one day control the leadership space in this country. It is then important to let them see the beauty of patriotism, loyalty, education, humility, inclusiveness, and tolerance which the Vice President represents for their own good and continued unity and survival of our country.

“If we miss out on this, then we have lost the opportunity to rightly groom a successor generation that will drive this nation after current sets of leaders may have vacated the scene. We must be thinking about the prosperity of our nation alongside the quality of generations of her leaders. And this must begin now,” the OGO leader said.

Addressing the students of Government Secondary School, Mararaba, one of the group’s officials, Mr. Akin Makanjuola, admonished them to emulate the Vice President to become good citizens of th country.

“If you imbibe the qualities of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, you will become good citizens. We are here to share these ideas with you, to galvanize you for a better future.

“I can see wonderful children with bright futures here, as long as you remain focused, disciplined, and as long as you remain focused on your primary duty here which is to make excellent grades,” he counseled.

Responding, the Vice Principal of the school, Mr. A. Adams, described the outreach to the school as “fantabulous!”, adding that: “I would advise the students to utilise these materials well and to also attain the level of the VP tomorrow by then; the heavens will be their stepping stone.”

Also, Paul Abang, an SS2 student of the school, who won cash prize for his understanding of some qualities of the Vice President and aspired to be Professor like him, pledged to inculcate the qualities and show discipline at all time.

“I will always imbibe the qualities of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, I think I need to be disciplined everywhere I found myself both inwardly and outwardly,” Abang said.

Another student, Ahmed Fatimah, said: “We would like to thank the VP for the privilege of his support group reaching out to us, making us know more about him.”

Also, at the Community Secondary School in Suleja, Niger State where a junior secondary school student, Princess Igwe, also went home with a cash prize.

“Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was a good student in his time, a very brilliant one, he was a role model and even teachers admired him and now he is our Vice President. I pray God will bless him.

“I will use the books given for my notes and also to always remember my VP, God bless him,” she added.

Responding, the Vice Principal of the school, Mrs. Amina Mohammed, commended the group for the outreach and promised that the school will always motivate the students to become good citizens in line with the good leadership and personal traits of Vice President Osinbajo.