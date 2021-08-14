A political support group, Saraki Is Coming 2023, has donated 100 wheelchairs to People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in the seven states of the North-West region.

National Coordinator of the group, Umar Faringado Kazaure, told journalists that the gesture was to deepen the philanthropic gesture and disposition of the President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

He said PLWD groups in Kano, Katsina Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States were target beneficiaries of the gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are doing this for selected groups of persons with disabilities in all states of the North-West as a beginning. We will continue with this gesture in other places because our mentor, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki is a selfless and pan-Nigerian.

“Our group, ‘Saraki Is Coming 2023’ is undertaking this donation of 100 wheelchairs to continue with the good works of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki across Nigeria and this shows that when he take up a higher national assignment again, Nigerians will feel his humane and caring attributes in governance,” Faringado said.

He added that the group will continue to undertake advocacy campaings and humanitarian gestures toward engendering good governance and ameliorating the sufferings of the less-privileged respectively as exemplified by Saraki.