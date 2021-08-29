A political support group, Saraki Is Coming Door To Door 2023 organisation, is set to distribute fertiliser to low-income farmers in the North-Central and North-East geopolitical zones of the country.

The group said this is sequel to similar exercise in the North-West zone in the last two weeks.

National Coordinator of the group, Umar Faringado Kazaure, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the gesture will continue in order to deepen the philanthropic gesture and disposition of the President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

He noted that farmers in 12 States of North-Central and North-East zones are target beneficiaries of the gesture.

“Needless to re-emphasise that we are doing this to show who our mentor, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is. He is selfless and a pan-Nigerian and when we believe that when he take up a higher national assignment again, agriculture is one area he will prioritise for the betterment and food security of the nation.

“It is on record that as governor of Kwara State, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki midwifed an innovative agricultural revolution through his Back-To-Farm project and the birth of the Shonga Farms initiative to promote job creation, improve productivity and enhance food security.

“This shows that when he take up another higher national assignment again, Nigerians will feel his humane and caring attributes in governance,” he said.

Faringado, therefore, added that the group will continue to undertake advocacy campaings and humanitarian gestures toward engendering good governance and ameliorating the sufferings of the less-privileged respectively as exemplified by Saraki.