A pro-Tinubu presidential support group, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, has congratulated the newly elected national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the national youth leader, Dayo Israel, after emerging victorious at the just-concluded party’s national convention in Abuja on Saturday.

The group also congratulated national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; Women Leader, Beta Edu; and others that emerged as members of the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC at the national convention of the party.

In a statement released in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja by the national director of Media & Publicity of the group, Comrade Adeboye Adebayo, the Project described the new NWC members and other new party officials as round pegs in round holes of APC and expressed confidence that they will all perform excellently well and take the party to an enviable height.

“We are elated this morning (Sunday) for the seamless way our great party, APC, diplomatically carried out the election part of the national convention as the best among the equals emerged as the National Working Committee especially the chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, Women Leader, Beta Edu and the Youth Leader, Day Israel.

“We have of the opinion that they have all distinguished themselves in their previous endeavours which qualified them to lead the APC to a greater height, hence we congratulate them,” Adebayo said.

According to the Project spokesman, “We believe strongly that with their emergence, our great party, APC, is now on its way to take its rightful position as the largest and the most vibrant political party in Africa that will contribute immensely to the development of socioeconomic growth of our dear country, Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”

The Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, therefore, thanked party leaders for ensuring a seamless way of carrying out the consensus which in no small measure will foster unprecedented unity among the rank and files of the party.

“On behalf of our Director General, Realwan Okpanachi, the National Executive Committee, State Project Coordinators and entire members of the Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, I felicitate with our leaders, President Muhammodu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, our own Principal, National Leader of the APC & 2023 presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and host of others for the diplomacy they displayed that led to the seamless emergence of the newly elected national working committee of the APC against the evil wishes of the pessimists who had predicted doom for the party,” Adebayo noted.

The group urged the new party officials to be steadfast, focused and committed for the task ahead, which it said is enormous, so they can be on the positive side of history even as it promisesd them support, loyalty and goodwill always.